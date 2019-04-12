Bashir forced out after 30 years at the helm of power

PD Reporter and Agencies PeopleDailyKe

Protests that started in December over bread and fuel prices in the past few months morphed into nation- wide anger against the government ending Sudan President Omar al Bashir’s 30-year reign.

And yesterday, the army stepped in and announced the ouster of Bashir — Africa’s fourth longest serving leader, marking the end of an era.

The news sparked jubilation with protesters who had massed at the Defence ministry chanting: “It has fallen, we won!”

Last week’s fall of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 81, seemed to have galvanised momentum in the anti-Bashir protests.

Airspace closed

The ousted Sudan strongman was in good company of other rul- ing ‘political dinosaurs’: Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang’, who has been in power for 39 years, Cameron’s Paul Biya(36) and Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni(33).

Announcing the takeover, De- fence minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf said Bashir, who seized power in coup in 1989, had been arrested and detained “in a safe place” and that a military council would run the country for the next two years.

This was a culmination of people power, which unlike others was catalysed, financed and led by professionals under the umbrella of Sudanese Professionals Association comprising doctors, health workers and lawyers.

At the heart of the revolution, were women, who comprised about 70 per cent — from all ages and backgrounds — in a conservative country governed by Islamic Sharia law that relegates women to fringes