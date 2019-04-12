NEWSPeople DailyWORLD
Bashir forced out after 30 years at the helm of power
PD Reporter and Agencies PeopleDailyKe
Protests that started in December over bread and fuel prices in the past few months morphed into nation- wide anger against the government ending Sudan President Omar al Bashir’s 30-year reign.
And yesterday, the army stepped in and announced the ouster of Bashir — Africa’s fourth longest serving leader, marking the end of an era.
The news sparked jubilation with protesters who had massed at the Defence ministry chanting: “It has fallen, we won!”
Last week’s fall of Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 81, seemed to have galvanised momentum in the anti-Bashir protests.
Airspace closed
The ousted Sudan strongman was in good company of other rul- ing ‘political dinosaurs’: Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang’, who has been in power for 39 years, Cameron’s Paul Biya(36) and Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni(33).
Announcing the takeover, De- fence minister Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf said Bashir, who seized power in coup in 1989, had been arrested and detained “in a safe place” and that a military council would run the country for the next two years.
This was a culmination of people power, which unlike others was catalysed, financed and led by professionals under the umbrella of Sudanese Professionals Association comprising doctors, health workers and lawyers.
At the heart of the revolution, were women, who comprised about 70 per cent — from all ages and backgrounds — in a conservative country governed by Islamic Sharia law that relegates women to fringes
of society to “largely seen and not heard”. The face of the women power was Alaa Salah, known as Kandaka (Nubian Queen), whose video as she led anti-Bashir chants went viral.
Following Bashir’s ouster, Kenya was last evening among the Inter- governmental Authority for Development (Igad) member states that were closely monitoring the developments in Sudan.
Of particular concern was the closure of Sudan’s airspace, a move that forced Kenya Airways to can- cel two scheduled flights to and from Nairobi and Khartoum.
“Following the announcement by the Sudanese Ministry of De- fence on the closure of Khartoum International Airport, Kenya Air- ways wishes to inform its customers and the general public that the airline has canceled tonight’s flights KQ 348 from Nairobi to Khartoum and KQ 349 from Khartoum to Nairobi,” KQ said in a statement.
This came hours after Ibn Auf, who appeared on State TV in military fatigues, declared a state of emergency for three months and said “free and fair” elections would be held at the end of the 24-month transitional period.
He also announced a curfew for a month between 10pm and 4am and that Sudan airspace would be closed for 24 hours and all points
of entry into the country until further notice. Kenya, under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ad- ministration, has had good rela- tionship since 2013 when Bashir, who is also being wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), ignored the international sanctions to attend his inaugu- ration.
Respect sovereignty
The Jubilee government lead- ers ignored a court order that had sanctioned his arrest and gave him a warm reception. Both Uhuru and his deputy William Ruto were also facing charges at the ICC.
And in February, Uhuru as- sured Sudan of Kenya’s support as the Bashir-led administration battled to restore peace and contain sporadic protests that have left scores dead.
Uhuru, who received a special message from the 75-year-old leader delivered by Vice President Osman Mohammed Yousif at State House Nairobi on Tuesday, said he was “happy to know that Sudan is handling matters well and that the situation in the country is under control.”
Yesterday, Kenya’s Foreign Af- fairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma declined to comment on the development, insisting that “Kenya respects Sudan’s sovereignty.”
However, a senior ministry official told People Daily that Kenya, together with other IGAD countries are closely monitor- ing the situation to ensure that it does not get out of hand.