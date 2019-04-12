Linturi faults Kiraitu over use of Meru public funds

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has accused Governor Kiraitu Murungi’s government of gross misuse of public funds. Addressing the Meru County Assembly yesterday, Linturi cited the 2017/18 Auditor General report, which, he said, painted a negative picture on how the county allocates finances.

The senator claimed Kiraitu’s administration had made irregular payments worth millions of shillings. “I am not fighting Kiraitu but I cannot ignore the concerns captured in the auditor’s report,” he said.

The report, among other issues, questions the transfer of Sh21.5 million to the Rural Electrification Authority and payment of Sh1 million to the county Director of Medical Services to attend training in Yonsei University Health System in South Korea, whereas the admission letter from the university had stated accomodation expenses would be catered for by the university.

Linturi said Kiraitu and his top officials had been summoned to appear before the Senate’s Public Accounts Committee on May 21 to respond to audit concerns raised by the Auditor.

Linturi is the vice chair of the committee. He said the purpose of devolution was not to create demi-gods and enrich a few individuals in the counties but benefit wananchi.