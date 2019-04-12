Sh2b fake cash suspect demands money back

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

A businessman charged last month in connection to Sh2 billion fake money found at Barclays Bank’s Queensway branch now wants the Director of Criminal Investigations ordered to give him back the money.

Eric Adede, who has sued DCI boss George Kinoti and Barclays Bank, said he is the owner of the safe box that contained 20,067,900 million dollars which the police seized. He accused the bank and DCI of colluding to unlawfully break into the box and seizing the contents.

“The applicant is apprehensive that the DCI might tamper with the currency that does not form part of the criminal case thus depriving him of his money,” his lawyer Martin Oloo said in court documents.

He wants the court to direct the DCI to produce and hand over Sh2,006,790,000 and assorted books and magazines.

Adede was charged last month alongside Mohamed Ejaz, alias Ahmed Shah, Mary Wanjiru Mwangi, alias Elizabeth Muthoni, and Irene Wairimu Kimani, alias Charity, with conspiring to defraud businessman Muriithi Mbuthia of Sh20 million on March 19, by falsely pretending to be investors.

He was also charged with other counts of being in possession of papers intended to resemble and pass as currency notes, being in possession of minerals and impersonation.