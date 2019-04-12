Mungatana, six others deny Sh51m graft case

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

Former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana and Kilifi County government officials were yesterday charged with corruptly obtaining Sh51 million.

The former assistant minister, who was arraigned before Malindi chief magistrate Julie Oseko alongside six county officials, denied 40 counts of corruption and economic crimes.

They were released on a Sh5 million bond with a surety of a similar amount or cash bail of Sh3 million. Mungatana is facing eight counts of obtaining money from the county without supplying anything.

False documents

The other suspects are senior accountant John Kalume, Paul Mwazo (assistant treasurer), Josephine Mramba (principal accountant), Ebrahim Mwanje Zia (procurement officer), Lucy Wanjugu Kibogo (businesswoman) and Benaya Mugavana.

They were arrested on Wednesday by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers. The agency said it was still pursuing 14 other suspects who are on the run.

The suspects were charged with fraudulently acquiring public property, making false documents, abuse of office and dealing with proceeds of crime.

The Court issued summons to the other suspects, who include County government officials and businessmen, to appear in court on May 2 when the matter will be mentioned.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi is listed among the key State witnesses in the case. In the first count, Kalume was charged with fraudulently making payments from public revenue.

He was charged that with others not before the court, of fraudulently paying Sh7,230,940 to Daima One Enterprises for goods not supplied.

They were also accused of fraudulently paying Daima One Enterprise Sh4.1 million and Sh5.4 million to Zohali Limited.

Grieving wife

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru, who represented Mungatana, had earlier filed an application seeking to stop his client from taking plea as he was mourning his wife.

The magistrate rejected the application saying the former MP could not be exempted from taking plea despite the fact that he was grieving.