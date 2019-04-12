Deal with graft lords, Kalonzo to President

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka yesterday warned that Kenyans may be forced to hold street protests if President Uhuru Kenyatta fails to tame endemic corruption.

At the same time, the former Vice President has told off Deputy President William Ruto over claims that he influenced the re-election of Julius Mawathe in the just-concluded Embakasi South by-election.

He said that it was Wiper’s elaborate campaign machinery that propelled Mawathe to victory. Kalonzo told Uhuru to take cue from what has happened in Algeria and Sudan where civilians have ousted presidents Abdelaziz Bouteflika and Omar al-Bashir respectively.

High-level arrests

“People are saying enough is enough and you know in Kenya we are known for street demonstrations,” he told reporters yesterday at Wiper offices in Karen.

He lamented that corruption had reached untenable levels and something urgent needed to be done to rein in those plundering public resources.

“Those stealing money should be prosecuted…Kenyans want to see high-level individuals arrested,” he said adding that billions of shillings are being stolen with the masterminds going scot free.

Already, Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri and his Devolution counterpart Eugene Wamalwa and Treasury’s Henry Rotich have recorded statements at the DCI over the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.