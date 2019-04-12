State to release more maize to control prices

The government plans to release more maize into the market to tame the escalating food prices, Agriculture and Irrigation Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri said, yesterday.

This is even as the number of small scale farmers affected by the prevailing drought increased to four million.

Kiunjuri said the severe drought coupled with the delayed long rains has caused price increase of food commodities mainly maize flour thus affecting the consumer purchasing power.

Addressing the media at his Kilimo House office on the current food security situation and mitigation measures, he said the government has in its stores 4.3 million bags of maize against a monthly consumption of 4.2 million bags.

As at early this week, the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) had managed to purchase from the farmers only 420,000 bags against a target of two million bags at Sh5 billion.

The government announced maize prices of Sh2,300 per 90kg bag in December 2018 but farmers protested the new prices saying the same cannot even cover the cost of production.

Eventually, the government gave in and increased to Sh2,500 but still farmers have delayed delivering their maize to the board and instead are selling to traders and millers and in the neighbouring countries.

While traders are exporting the commodity to the neighbouring countries of Burundi and Southern Sudan said to have been heavily affected by the severe drought ravaging the region and low production in the last short rain season.

To boost the government granaries, Kiunjuri directed the NCPB, to accept maize deliveries from vetted farmers with more than the limit of 400 bags that had earlier been set and lift the previously set county supply limits to allow free delivery of surplus maize from all vetted farmers.

The reduced supply in the market, Kiunjuri stated has caused price increase which he said the government is keenly monitoring to intervene if it is beyond the consumers’ capability.