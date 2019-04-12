Uhuru most followed leader on facebook, says report

Seth Onyango @SethManex

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been ranked the most popular leader in Sub-Saharan Africa owing to his massive following on social media giant, Facebook.

Study by global communications agency, Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW)places Uhuru at the apex with 3.6 million likes ahead of Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo at 1.6 million likes.

Uhuru’s popularity does not come as a surprise given the Head of State has styled himself as a digital leader making him appeal to the youth’s base.

His presidential digital team is also credited for transforming his image online with sponsoring of pages through advertising also helping to rake in likes.

Interactions

Globally, however, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the most popular world leader on Facebook, with more than 43.5 million likes on his personal page and 13.7 million likes on his institutional Prime Minister of India page.

This is according to the 2019 World Leaders on Facebook study, part of the Twiplomacy series commissioned by BCW.

But the study shows most leaders are paying for their posts to be viewed by more people through click baits.

Modi is trailed by US President Donald Trump, who has more than 23 million likes on his personal Facebook page with Jordan’s Queen Rania in third position with 16.9 million likes.

Rania reaches an Arabic and English audience well beyond the 5.8 million Facebook users in Jordan.

However, Brazil’s new President Jair Bolsonaro, who took office on January 1, has dominated the rankings of World Leaders on Facebook over the past 12 months, taking the top spot in terms of interactions.

His Facebook page has registered more than 145 million interactions, almost twice as many as US President Donald Trump, who has 84 million total interactions and 2.5 times as many followers.

The study, using aggregate data from Facebook’s CrowdTangle tool, analyses the activity of 962 Facebook pages of heads of state and government and foreign ministers, 50 more than in the 2017 study.

As of March last year, the pages have a combined total of 345 million page likes and published 449,739 posts in the past 12 months which have garnered a total of 767 million interactions (comments, likes and shares).

With Facebook’s change of algorithm, favouring posts from friends, family and groups it has become more difficult for pages of governments and world leaders to reach their audiences.

Followers of world leaders’ Facebook pages grew by 10 per cent year on year but the interactions on their pages have dropped significantly.

While world leaders registered 1.1 billion interactions in 2016, that number has decreased by 32.3 per cent compared to their interactions in 2018.

To counter the changes to the algorithm, many leaders are promoting their posts and pages with Facebook ads.

In early March 2019, 50 pages had been running ads according to Facebook’s Ads Library, a new transparency feature which is now available on each page.

President Trump’s Facebook page has posted more than 50,000 ads since its inception, while UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s page posted 74 paid ads in December 2018 to promote her Brexit plan.

“Our latest Twiplomacy study confirms that even among political figures who easily attract the attention of the public in social media, a paid strategy is still essential to secure reach and make a serious impact,” said Chad Latz, Chief Innovation Officer, BCW. “Additionally, we see how some leaders are very successful by being personal and approachable on the platform using all the tools at their disposal, from Facebook Live to Facebook Stories, to engage their audiences.”