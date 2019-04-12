Sudi let off the hook in hate speech case

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has been warned against hate speech after apologising for inflammatory remarks he made on March 30 in Cheptiret, Uasin Gishu county.

National Cohesion and Integration Commission has warned the MP after he was grilled for several hours yesterday.

He had made remarks seen to target the Luo community as he cautioned Siaya Senator James Orengo against actions deemed to destabilise the Jubilee Party following the Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Oding last year.

Slip of the tongue

But yesterday, NCIC chief executive Hassan Mohamed said Sudi (pictured) owned up to his mistakes and apologised before the commission and in his Twitter handle, claiming he was taken out of context.

“We think his apology is genuine and we have issued him with a cessation notice that if found guilty of hate speech, we will deal with him accordingly,” said Mohamed.

The commission, Mohammed said, will not pursue Sudi’s prosecution because he “has committed not to repeat the mistake”.

Sudi, who was accompanied by his lawyer Hillary Sigeni, affirmed he had apologised but his statement did not target the entire Luo community but only Senator Orengo.

“Sometimes we politicians, tend to be carried away by emotions and only realise later we erred in speech,” he said.

He had earlier recorded a statement at Kilimani Police Station over the same matter. Mohamed said cases of hate speech have reduced drastically since the March 9, 2018 Handshake.