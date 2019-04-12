Pilots list demands in airport takeover deal but…

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Kenyan pilots have thrown their weight behind a Privately Initiated Investment Proposal (PIIP) to operate, maintain and develop Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Kenya Airways for at least 30 years.

Kenya Airline Pilots Association (Kalpa) said it fully supports the takeover of JKIA “if it will protect the interests of KQ employees and their benefits”.

“While Kalpa does not oppose the idea in question, specific details of the proposal need to be shared with the association and other stakeholders prior to endorsements and rollout,” Captain Murithi Nyagah, Kalpa secretary general told National Assembly’s Transport committee yesterday.

“We will only offer full support to an avenue that will genuinely help change KQ fortunes, while also exclusively protecting jobs and benefits of all employees involved.” However, yesterday, Nyagah said they were yet to be furnished with specific details of the proposed takeover.

Ripple effect

He told the committee led by David Pkosing (Pokot South) an innocent outlook at the proposal appears to suggest an avenue of improving KQ cash position without additional injection.

“This should offer a a holistic approach to developing the aviation industry where the focus should be in growing JKIA as a regional hub while in the meantime, improving the cash flow in KQ situation,” he said.

Parliament is conducting a public inquiry into the PIIP, which was floated on October 3, last year. KQ is seeking to establish a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) specifically dedicated to operating and managing airport during the said period.

The association said the ripple effect of the arrangement will spur growth and in effect increase traffic to the airport.

With the proposed establishment of SPV being a homegrown solution, the association illustrated it will lock out foreign strategic partnership as their financial support would not be required.

“This will give KQ more flexibility in making commercial decisions that are beneficial to KQ, KAA and Kenya as a whole,” Nyagah posed insisting the “devil is in the details,” he said.

According to him, specific details of the proposed agreement need to be clear and transparent to all stakeholders; including KALPA to eliminate suspicion and provide confidence for the proposal

To ensure exhaustively discussion, the umbrella body of the captains proposed that a through due diligence to be carried on the proposal and agreement between KQ and KAA crafted well to avoid possible pitfalls that have occurred in the past.

To resuscitate the lost fortunes of the Pride of Africa (KQ) and restore its lost glory, the captains’ appealed to the KQ management together with parliament to address that continue to haunt the airline.

To make the debt-ridden national carrier to be profitable once again, the association drew KQ’s top leadership to address relatively high airline ticket prices and its policies which includes reduction of check-in baggage allowance from two to one.

In addition to inappropriate choice of aircraft equipment, more so to African destinations where customers luggage is left behind.

“The role of KLM in KQ and it’s biased illustrated by KLM’s route network in Africa. In terms of board procedure and practice currently, one KLM Director can veto the entire KQ board decision,” KALPA demanded.

They lamented a poorly motivated workforce, most of them who are in the front line interacting with customers have negatively impacted the fortunes of Kenya Airways,

“It is important to note that some of these workers are outsourced and on unfavorable short term contracts, thereby affecting service delivery,” he bewailed.

Similarly, the government needs to urgently review policy traffic rights granted to foreign airlines into our major hubs such as Nairobi and Mombasa.

In addition, given KQ’s status as an important pillar for development and national pride, the government should consider giving some concessions to KQ in tax, navigation, and landing rates they concluded.

