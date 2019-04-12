‘Missing’ Amref medic dies after month in critical care

An Amref-Kenya nurse, who went missing from her Nairobi home one month ago and was later found unconscious in Mombasa died yesterday.

Margaret Kilelu, 30, died at Coast Provincial General Hospital’s intensive care unit where she was admitted for more than a month.

Earlier, the hospital chief administrator Iqbal Khandwala said a doctor’s report had indicated Kilelu had a blood infection. Before her disappearance, she had been admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital for depression-related illness.