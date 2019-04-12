NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Officials pay Sh2.4m fines for contempt

Paul Muhoho April 12, 2019
2,548 Less than a minute
Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) chief executive Lerionka ole Tiampati (pictured right), company secretary John Omanga and four directors of Kiru Tea Factory.

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) chief executive Lerionka ole Tiampati, company secretary John Omanga and four directors of Kiru Tea Factory have paid fines amounting to Sh2.4 million imposed on them last week.

The Court of Appeal registry yesterday said the officials had each settled a Sh400,000 fine for contempt of court after they were convicted and sentenced by Justices William Ouko, Fatuma Sichale and John Otieno-Odek.

The directors had been given a seven-day ultimatum to pay the fines or risk a seven-month jail term each.  They, however, risk losing their posts since they have no recourse to suspend the joint conviction and sentence.

Operations at the Supreme Court, where they unsuccessfully attempted to suspend the contempt proceedings, have been paralysed following ouster petitions against six of its seven judges. The apex court has, in addition, taken an Easter break.

Any aggrieved person can, therefore, petition the High Court for their ouster on grounds that anyone convicted and sentenced to imprisonment beyond six months is disqualified from holding public office.

Tiampati and Omanga  were convicted alongside Stephen Githiga, Easton Gakungu, Peter Kinyua and Francis Macharia.

Show More

Related Articles

April 12, 2019
2,514

United know how to beat Barca at Camp Nou, says Pogba

April 12, 2019
2,579

Warders held over murder of colleague

April 12, 2019
2,589

‘Missing’ Amref medic dies after month in critical care

April 12, 2019
2,486

Secret lives of adulterous wives