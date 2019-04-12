Officials pay Sh2.4m fines for contempt

Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) chief executive Lerionka ole Tiampati, company secretary John Omanga and four directors of Kiru Tea Factory have paid fines amounting to Sh2.4 million imposed on them last week.

The Court of Appeal registry yesterday said the officials had each settled a Sh400,000 fine for contempt of court after they were convicted and sentenced by Justices William Ouko, Fatuma Sichale and John Otieno-Odek.

The directors had been given a seven-day ultimatum to pay the fines or risk a seven-month jail term each. They, however, risk losing their posts since they have no recourse to suspend the joint conviction and sentence.

Operations at the Supreme Court, where they unsuccessfully attempted to suspend the contempt proceedings, have been paralysed following ouster petitions against six of its seven judges. The apex court has, in addition, taken an Easter break.

Any aggrieved person can, therefore, petition the High Court for their ouster on grounds that anyone convicted and sentenced to imprisonment beyond six months is disqualified from holding public office.

Tiampati and Omanga were convicted alongside Stephen Githiga, Easton Gakungu, Peter Kinyua and Francis Macharia.