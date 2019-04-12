First Lady says country on right healthcare path

Irene Githinji @gitshee

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta yesterday said Kenya has made huge strides in the provision of affordable healthcare, challenges notwithstanding.

She spoke during the launch of Lancet Global Health Commission on high quality health systems report in the sustainable development goals era, in Nairobi.

The First Lady said reduction and in some cases removal of fees in public health facilities, ongoing infrastructural expansion, National Health Insurance Fund, free maternity cover and other interventions are aimed at protecting Kenyans, especially women, children and the vulnerable.

The report indicated about 52,000 deaths occurred in Kenya in 2016 owing to a low quality health system. It also showed out of the deaths, 32,000 were attributed to lack of access to healthcare while the rest were occasioned by poor quality care.

Asked how well the healthcare system works in the country, 55 per cent of Kenyans said it needs major changes, 28 per cent said it works well while 18 per cent said it needs to be rebuilt completely.

Margaret expressed concerns over existing disparities in quality of healthcare services offered in public and private facilities.

“We must begin to pay closer attention to quality care, and build resilient health systems that Kenyans can trust, irrespective of the facility they visit,” she said. Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki attended the event.