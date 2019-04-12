Kalaazar claims four in Marsabit

Michael Kwena @mickwena

Four people, including three children, have been confirmed dead following an outbreak of Kalaazar disease in Marsabit county.

According to the Health department, cases of the outbreak have been reported in parts of Logologo, Laisamis, Shurr and Korr areas.

Addressing the press in his office, county Health executive Jama Wolde attributed the disease to the persistent drought being experienced in the county.

He said 21 residents have been admitted to various hospitals for treatment with 14 in Laisamis Referral Hospital and seven in Marsabit County Referral Hospital.

The executive said there were enough drugs and diagnostic materials to address the disease, which is among the deadliest in the country.

Forty-four tested cases have turned out positive for the disease while 35 of the cases have been reported in Laisamis sub-county since last month.

Wolde said the situation has been contained after getting rapid testing kits and diagnostic materials from Baringo, Wajir and Isiolo counties. He said most affected residents have reduced immunity.

“We opened up Laisamis hospital as an admission centre when Marsabit County Referral Hospital was overwhelmed because most patients are from Laisamis,” he said.

The Health department said there was need for civic education on the importance of using mosquito nets and repellents to avoid being bitten by the sand fly that spreads the Kalaazar virus.

A full dose of Kalaazar treatment, the department says, costs Sh200,000. Residents want the State to spray their houses with repellents. Kalaazar symptoms include fever, fatigue and swelling of the lower abdomen.