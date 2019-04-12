Juve’s Allegri pleased with Ronaldo’s goal-scoring return

Amsterdam, Tuesday @PeopleSports11

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri was happy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s contribution after returning from injury.

Massimiliano Allegri praised Cristiano Ronaldo after he scored on his return, though the Juventus boss demanded more from the team heading into the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Ajax.

Ronaldo was back in action following a muscle injury sustained on international duty last month and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner marked his return with a goal in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw away from home.

The Juve star showed no signs of that thigh problem as he sprinted into the penalty area and headed past Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana on the stroke of half-time in Amsterdam.

David Neres restored parity within seconds of the second half restarting – the Dutch hosts producing a dominant display at the Johan Cruijff ArenA midweek.

Asked about Ronaldo post-match, head coach Allegri told reporters: “He was just coming back, he ran a lot and he played a good game. “He started the action and he wrapped it up [with the goal]. This is Ronaldo.“But I would add that in the second leg we have to do better as a team and most of all when have possession of the ball and they are pressing us.”

Juve face a difficult task at home to Ajax in Turin on April 16 after the Eredivisie powerhouse stunned three-time reigning champions Real Madrid in the first knockout stage.

Ajax lost 2-1 at home to Madrid in the opening leg before routing the Spanish giants 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the last 16, and Allegri is wary of Erik ten Hag’s side. – FOTMOB