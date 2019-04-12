Wazito target top spot, Fortune count on Onyango

National Super League title chasers Wazito FC have an opportunity to open a three-point lead at the top of the table when they take on Eldoret Youth in one of the five fixtures lined up today.

Heading into this fixture, Wazito are third on the 20-team table with 52 points, same as Ushuru and Nairobi Stima who have a superior goal difference and the former will be hoping to down their 11th placed opponents to put pressure on their title rivals who play tomorrow.

Wazito cannot afford to drop more points at this stagegiven last weekend’s controversial 1-1 draw against Shabana.

Meanwhile, newcomers Fortune Sacco are counting on striker Stephen Onyango ahead of their duel against sixth-placed FC Talanta.

Onyango, 26, has been the bright spot for the 12th placed team who have accumulated 30 points so far.

“Considering how difficult this league is, we are doing well. This team has quality and I believe we can go far. We are learning as this is our debut season but I am confident that at the end of the season, the team will be in a good place,” said the former Kenya Police attacker who has scored 13 goals.

“I hope to score more in the next five games as my target is 20,” added Onyango, who has eyes on a call up to Harambee Stars squad in future.

Elsewhere, Nairobi City Stars, who picked their third win of the campaign last weekend, have another tricky fixture against 13th placed Modern Coast Rangers.