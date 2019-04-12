Kenya U15 in high spirits, promise fireworks at MIC tourney in Spain

Peter Sagini and Alfred Wanjohi @PeopleSports11

Kenya Under-15 national team is in high spirits ahead of the upcoming Mediterranean International Cup (MIC) tournament in Spain

The team, under the tutelage of coach David Ouma, is confident of a good showing in the tournament to be held in Costa Bravo, where despite being their first time to participate, they will also face strong teams.

Kenya are in Pool D of the 16-team tournament, which will be played in a group and knockout format, alongside Spanish sides NT Terres and Junior CF as well as Eastern FC from North America.

Other major teams that have been dominating in the tournament include Spanish teams Girona and Barcelona Academy, Italian side Juventus Academy and Crystal Palace Under-15 from England.

The Kenyan junior team, which is on a home-schooling programme at Football Kenya Federation’s Centre of Excellence, has been holding daily training sessions for the better part of the year and Ouma feels they are ready for the challenge.

“We have played close to five competitive matches in the past two months. The boys have a competitive mindset and I am confident that we will give a good account of ourselves in Spain,” said Ouma, who revealed that he has been working on set-pieces, shooting, passing and scoring.

Confident squad

“Playing against top European sides will be a memorable experience for the boys,” he added. Ouma also draws optimism from their recent two friendlies which they won while scoring eight goals in the process. Kenya have drawn up a 23-member squad with the fitness of Zain Mwakitawa still in doubt after he picked up a minor injury in training.

The player is set for further tests before the team leaves for Spain on Sunday with Europe-based Kelvin Wangaya and James Gachagua joining them from there.

Captain Hamisi Nyale says the squad is oozing with confidence and believe they have enough quality to bring the trophy home.

“We hope our players will not pick injuries because that will affect us. Hopefully, Mwakitawa will recover in time and join us,” he said.