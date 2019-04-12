CAF conducts Afcon draw with Kenya hoping to avoid African giants

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

Kenyans are waiting with bated breath to know which team Harambee Stars will face when Confederation of African Football (CAF) conducts the draw for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tonight.

Stars are in pot three that includes East African rivals Uganda, who are making a second straight appearance, 1996 winners South Africa, Benin, Mauritania and Madagascar.

That means Kenya will not face any of those teams with their opponents drawn from pots one, two and four.

It is here that they will be hoping for a favourbale draw, given pot one has defending champions Cameroon, seven-time winners Egypt, former champions Tunisia, Nigeria, Senegal and Morocco while pot two comprise 2015 champions Ivory Coast, past winners Ghana and DR Congo as well as Algeria, Mali and Guinea.

Kenya’s other opponents will come from pot four that has East Africa rivals Burundi, who are making their debut appearance, Tanzania, returning after 39 years, Angola, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Guinea-Bissau.

Pots one and two have some of the best teams on the continent, making it a daunting task for Kenya even before the draw is conducted at the Great Pyramids of Gaza, in Cairo, Egypt at 9pm Kenyan time.

Stars are making a sixth appearance at Afcon but after a 15-year wait, having qualified from Group F where they were runners-up to Ghana with seven points. They qualified after home wins against Ghana and Ethiopia coupled with a draw away to the latter although Sierra Leone’s suspension and subsequent disqualification by FIFA over government interference also aided their course.

Sierra Leone had beaten Kenya 2-1 in the opening qualifier but the result was rendered useless after the disqualification.

Kenya have been to Afcon in 1972, 1988, 1990, 1992 with the 2004 edition in Tunisia their last where under Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee, they lost their two opening pool matches before beating Burkina Faso 3-0 to exit the tournament. There will be a number of changes in the biennial extravaganza as the competition will for the first time take place in June and July and not January and February.

Another major change is that the competition will have 24 teams and not 16 with the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) another first.