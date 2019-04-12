Mbooni in handball semis as Kamusinga, Sega renew rivalry

Lynette Matheka in Mombasa @PeopleSports11

Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) national handball debutants Mbooni Boys are through to the semi-final after beating last year’s losing finalists Kanyawanga in Mombasa yesterday.

In a tightly-contested Pool ‘B’ match, the Eastern region representatives held their own, coming from three goals down in the first half to win the match 15-14.

Sydney Omondi and Richard Simuyu scored seven and four goals respectively for the winners as Kanyawanga’s Josphat Onyango top scored for his side with five.

“Resilience won the match for us. Despite trailing at the break, I knew we would overturn the score if we played our game. We also used our opponents’ weaknesses to our advantage. I am happy we have achieved our target on our debut year,” said Mbooni coach Gerald Juma.

Kamusinga, Sega rivalry

Mbooni join Juma’s former school Kimilili in the semis from the Pool B. In pool ‘A’ Mang’u and Coast region’s White House also made it to the semis and they will take on Mbooni and Kimilili respectively.

In girls’ handball, the battle that has been in the finals in the last four years has been brought forward as holders Moi Girls Kamusinga face Sega Girls in the semis while the other tie will pit Kirandich against Eastern’s Kirigara.

Meanwhile, in the absence of girls’ hockey defending champions Trans Nzoia Mixed, 2017 champions St Cecilia Misikhu proceeded to the semi-final and will play Nyanza’s Nyamira Girls.

Another former champion, St John’s Kaloleni are also in the semis where they will take on Central champions Kerugoya.