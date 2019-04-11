NEWSPeople DailyWORLD

Sudan Protesters rejects military council demand power be handed to the people

People Daily April 11, 2019
2,606 Less than a minute

Protesters were out in force on Thursday evening in the streets of Khartoum, near the nation’s army headquarters, demanding the military hand the country over to its people.

Demonstrators are rallying against Sudan’s Minister of Defense, Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf, who declared a two-year military council to oversee a transition of power after a coup forced President Omar al-Bashir from office. -BBC

Show More

Related Articles

April 11, 2019
2,677

AU condemns Sudan’s military takeover

April 11, 2019
2,594

What next for resurgent Ingwe as Rescue team’s mandate ends

April 11, 2019
2,782

Sudan military says it has seized power

April 11, 2019
2,753

Sudan’s Bashir forced to step down, sources say