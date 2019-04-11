NEWSPeople DailyWORLD
Sudan Protesters rejects military council demand power be handed to the people
Protesters were out in force on Thursday evening in the streets of Khartoum, near the nation’s army headquarters, demanding the military hand the country over to its people.
Demonstrators are rallying against Sudan’s Minister of Defense, Awad Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Auf, who declared a two-year military council to oversee a transition of power after a coup forced President Omar al-Bashir from office. -BBC