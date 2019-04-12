Runners from athletics hotbed claim most titles in races, field events

Ann Naasisho, from Rift Valley, is the new 3,000m national champion after bagging gold in the ongoing Kenya Secondary School games at Mbaraki grounds, Mombasa yesterday.

Naasisho, 17, won in 9:26.8 ahead of Hilda Chebet, also from Rift Valley, who clocked 9:27.0 with Jeniffer Mwende from Eastern finishing third in 9:29.4.

The win has given the Form One student from Sarame Secondary School, confidence that she can clinch more medals in future competitions.

“My focus is to represent the country and my school in the East Africa games and bring home gold. These events are a good platform for me to sharpen my skills in readiness for national athletics competitions,” said Naasisho.

In boys’ 10,000m walk, Boniface Ndung’u from Central region is the national champion after clocking 45:04.4 as Pius Nyaga (45:7.8) from Eastern and Central’s Derrick Wanjohi (45:13.3) completed the podium.

In the boys’ 5,000m, Johnstone Meli from Rift Valley bagged gold after winning the race in 13:57.6 to qualify for the regional games as well as Joel Muturi of Nyanza who clocked 14:6.4 to finish second ahead of Maxon Kipng’etich from Rift Valley who timed 14:13.6.

Field events

In the girls’ 5,000m walk, Lenna Nanjalla from Nyanza region won gold after emerging victorious in a time of 25:46.0 ahead of Mary Wambui of Central (26:10.8) and Esther Karimi (26:50.5) from Eastern who claimed second and third positions in that order.

The boys’ cross-country held at Shimo La Tewa School saw Luke Shatukei of Rift Valley outshine his opponents after clocking 24:42.1 ahead of region-mates Chesir Kiplagat (24:47.5) and Felix Korir (24:55.6).

In girls’ long jump, Antonella Juma from Eastern clinched medal after jumping 5.33m as Wafula Khasoa from the same region recorded 5.19m for second with Mercy Chebet from Rift Valley jumping 5.03m to finish third.

Girls’ high jump saw Zeddy Chesire from Rift Valley record 1.60m to win as Rosemary Nkirote of Central (1.54m) and Nyanza’s Sabina Onyonka (1.52m) completed the podium.