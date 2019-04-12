Uproar over land taskforce as tussle escalates

Residents of Athi River, Machakos county, have raised the red flag after a public hearing conducted in the area by a land taskforce.

The nine-member committee appointed via a Kenya

Gazette notice by the Ministry of lands conducted the hearing between March 18 and 27 in a fact-finding mission following increasing cases of land disputes in the area.

However, various groups now fear the outcome might have been predetermined in favour of renowned tycoons at the expense of locals and squatters.

Agitated residents who appeared before the taskforce claim some committee members have been holding private meetings with tycoons who claim ownership of the disputed chunks of land.

They alleged that the investors presented forged title deeds but were prioritised while locals and squatters were termed as goons who have invaded land without ownership documents.

“We do not have faith in the taskforce; they might be representing a few individuals who want to oppress the poor. The taskforce was not interested in our narrative of historical land injustices. They mainly focused and prioritised private firms and individuals, who we think have forged title deeds,’’ said Jackson Kasomo Kavisu of Munyeti Farm, a community-based organisation.

The CBO’s 10,000 members reside in the disputed 4,000-acre piece of land situated in Ngelani area. Benedict Muimi, chairman of Mavoko Slum Upgrading Self-Help group occupying 2,095 acres, says the locals have occupied the land for decades, but it is shocking that individuals and private entities have title deeds claiming ownership of the land.

Drumvil Self-Help Group, who occupy another disputed 1,100 acres accuse the faceless tycoons of creating insecurity in their land by bribing security agencies and hiring goons to terrorise residents. “We have been subjected to live in fear in our own mother land.