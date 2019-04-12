State has to work harder on affordable housing agenda

Mavji Varsani, Director Edifice Limited, developers of Purple Haze Development in Kilimani, Nairobi, talks to Boma on the challenges facing the real estate sector

Barry Silah @obel_barry

What do you think of the State’s affordable housing agenda?

It’s a noble idea and it can be done. However, the national government needs to consider financing. The cost for these projects should be looked into through a government body or ‘parastatal finance model’ where the State partners with developers.

We need project versus cost formulations, established standards documented and work monitored from planning to execution.

During former President Kibaki’s administration, interest rates were reduced and this led to international banks financing and funding long-term mortgage loans. This approach gave way to a steady growth in the real estate segment. The same approach, if applied today, would go a long way in bolstering the housing agenda and also increase job creation.

So, what are your views on the recent reversal of interest rate cap?

There will be further slowdown in purchases by mortgage buyers as the costs will get higher and considering that our economy is not doing well. We are likely to see some buyers shying away from real estate investments.

How can the county government boost the building and construction?

Reduction of taxation for developers will make it easier for them to reduce selling prices, which can then be transferred to first-time home buyers to encourage more people buy homes to live in or as an investment.

Standardisation of fees and centralisation of licensing offices will also ease corruption and time taken for approval, lowering costs of holding land while waiting for approvals. Finally, regularisation of policies would even the playing for all players, not just for those who have money or power to develop. This would ultimately force all developers to be ethical.

Tell us about Purple Haze project and why it stands out Purple Haze is a multi-urban project that will revolutionise the housing space in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The design aspect began in 2012 but we started construction in 2016. We found a plot surrounded by old Jacaranda trees and plenty of drying purple flowers in the compound, with a small stream nearby. We named it Purple Haze because we wanted to stay close to nature.

This is a Sh4.5 billion worth multi-unit project including 104 units of two bedroom apartments; 100 units of three bedroom apartments and 12 penthouses as we seek to complete construction and subsequent opening by June this year.

Edifice Limited are the project owners and developers while Singaporean firm Wave Studios did the architectural design. Purple Haze is Nairobi’s newest jewel in matters housing.

How was the licensing and approvals process?

When you have proper documentation in place and good track records, then you are safe. A lot of what helped us was basically track referral and this has made us stand out.

Obviously, with new and tougher regulations in place, it becomes tricky for one to jump rules because of the issue of standards. However, there are some unscrupulous developers and government officials who are still tarnishing the industry.

What lessons have you learnt as a developer on this project?

Over 20 years in the field, we have construted a couple of high-end projects, but this is one of those I have a special attachment to. It took us years to figure it out but, for me, I had to be patient with the teams all the way from planning to execution.

The value of understanding and respecting every team member’s contribution is essential so that our collective work becomes simpler. An important factor that every other developer can attest to is the value of professionalism at the workplace and using tried and tested people to help execute the work to fruition.

Are there opportunities in real estate in Kenya for investors?

There are many opportunities in Kenya given recent State support on the fiscal policies for first-time home buyers. However, to eradicate slums and provide basic rights to housing, politics, corruption, bureaucracy and policies all need to be looked into by the government. This shift can drive Kenya in the right growth trajectory.