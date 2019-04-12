Men frustrate women’s rights to own land

Males in Kisumu county own 97 per cent of title deeds but in Embu, women have the highest distribution of land ownership at 61 per cent

Kenyan men are conspiring to deny women property, particularly title deeds on inherited land. Family heads and clan leaders, usually men, often issue decisions on property disputes against women within families. And police officers don’t like dealing with cases of disinheritance of widows either, a report by an economic think tank says.

Worse, the courts and judiciary in general are strong arms often used to disinherit women. Lawyers and individual women complain that Kenya’s courts are biased against women, slow, corrupt, and often staffed with biased judges and magistrates. These perceptions discourage women from using courts to assert property claims.

The study carried out by the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has singled out Kisumu as a county where denial of property and land ownership to women as a human right is widespread.

The study, which sought to establish the number of women at the county level issued with the valuable document, critical as an asset when it comes to property development and acquisition, also blames retrogressive culture for the practice.

Experts say implementation of the Matrimonial Property Act and other women’s land rights laws is slow, especially in rural areas, where patriarchal traditions and community justice systems often override national legislation.

Embu county

The study by Ivory Ndekei says while Embu county demonstrates support for property ownership by women, Kisumu trails the country, a fact backed by a widow, Celina Akinyi Odero from Kabuoch location.

“Compared to the other areas, Kisumu has the highest distribution of titles issued to men at 97.42 per cent and the lowest distribution of titles issued to women at 2.32 per cent,” says Ndekei.

Akinyi’s farm was taken by her in-laws after her husband died. Elders and the chief did not assist her. The family were left homeless until someone offered her a small, leaky shack.

Embu has the highest distribution of titles issued to women at 61.48 per cent. Interestingly, many land titles in Naivasha are issued to other entities (corporates, joint ownership) at 67.69 per cent while men own 19.21 per cent and women 13.1 per cent. Kitui has the most titles issued to men and women jointly at 13.77 per cent.

A woman’s right to own property, inherit and manage or dispose her land has long been under attack from customary practices that grant women only secondary rights to land and property through male relatives.

“Traditionally, heads of household were men and they consequently owned the land that their families settled on. As a result, it was difficult for a woman to own land much less to inherit it,” says Ndekei.

Property Act



Data gathered by the Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida) says although about 32 per cent of households in Kenya are headed by women, they own one per cent of land titles while five per cent own land jointly with men.

Five years ago, the country made some moves to strengthen women’s land rights by passing the Matrimonial Property Act 2013. The Act reinforced the equal rights enshrined in the Constitution for both spouses when they jointlly own property and granted some new rights to women landowners.

“Despite the Act giving women capacity to register their property, the majority of women struggle to own property as they are not aware that they should be registered as owners. Neither are they aware of the provisions provided for them by the new law,” says a legal counsel, Janet Anyango.

Denying women rights to property is a major drawback to construction and ownership of houses by women as many of them are capable of building their own homes. “It calls for the implementation of policies that remove the cultural and other obstacles that frustrate women who want to get title deeds,” says Nekei.