Brexit delay offers relief to businesses

Brussels, Wednesday

European Union leaders have granted the UK a six-month extension to Brexit, after late-night talks in Brussels. The new deadline – October 31 – averts the prospect of the UK having to leave the European Union (EU) without a deal today, as MPs are still deadlocked over a deal.

European Council President Donald Tusk said his “message to British friends” was “please do not waste this time”.

Shorter delay

British Prime Minister Theresa May, who had wanted a shorter delay, said the UK would still aim to leave the EU as soon as possible. The UK must now hold European elections in May, or leave on June 1 without a deal.

May will later make a statement on the Brussels summit to the House of Commons, while talks with the Labour Party, aimed at reaching consensus on how to handle Brexit, are set to continue.

May tweeted: “The choices we now face are stark and the timetable is clear. So we must now press on at pace with our efforts to reach a consensus on a deal that is in the national interest.”

So far, MPs have rejected the withdrawal agreement May reached with other European leaders last year and they have voted against leaving the EU without a deal. The EU has ruled out any renegotiation of the withdrawal agreement.

Before the summit, May had told leaders she wanted to move the UK’s exit date from today to June 30, with the option of leaving earlier if Parliament ratified her agreement.

Good faith

For Labour, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer called the delay to October 31 “a good thing”, saying businesses would be “relieved”. He added: “Negotiations are in good faith. We all feel a deep sense of duty to break the impasse.

“But there’s also this question of how on Earth do we ensure that anything this prime minister promises is actually delivered in the future because of course she has already said she is going to step down, probably within months.” – BBC