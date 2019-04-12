Musicians will most of the time do all they would to get publicity or have their songs and brands selling. Chebet Korir explores the impact created by cross-border beefs between Kenyan artistes and their foreign counterparts

You might not be aware, but music collaborations and ‘beefs’ are just two sides of the same coin. How so you might ask? Well, just as we sometimes get excited about our favourite musicians collaborating, we are entertained by their feuds, especially when it’s a cross-border beef.

Still fresh in our memory is Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani, who released a viral music cover, calling out Nigerian artiste Ycee for not giving credits after using her lyrics. She also tore apart another Naija musician Tiwa Savage in a rather controversial and vulgar language.

Tiwa has not yet responded to her, but Ycee — through his manager Aquari — reacted to her claims, saying that she was just chasing shadows.

“She didn’t reach out to us before, now because she heard the song she claims Ycee stole from her several times before it was released. They are both artistes and friends so, she was privileged to hear the song several times before it was released (sic),” he wrote on his social media pages.

He went on to say that she was just looking for a free promo and that her accusations came as a shock to them. Efforts to reach Victoria Kimani were futile, as she did not pick our calls.

This development has since erupted a lot of discussion and varied opinions on various platforms, begging the question whether cross-border relations between musicians have any meaningful impact in relation to the local entertainment scene.

FAN BASE

Media personality Anita Raey gave her two cents on the issue saying, “First of all, Victoria Kimani is very irrelevant, she is nothing. For her to call Tiwa Savage a prostitute was quite disrespectful. In fact, you cannot put Tiwa and Victoria Kimani in the same sentence. At the end of the day, she should say why she is not relevant in Kenya.”

DJ Xclusive, who doubles up as a radio presenter, said Victoria’s biggest issue is her attitude and how she relates with people, especially in the entertainment industry.

“These beefs only have an impact if your home fans have your back. If you have no support, then you are riding solo. For instance, this Victoria and Ycee issue was just absurd; in fact, social media did not back her up as Nigerians were coming hard on her. They actually went ahead and said that they can have her,” said Xclusive.

According to Patrick Sampao, a music enthusiast and promoter, cross-border beefs amongst artistes are created because an artiste from one country did not push the other, especially after they have collaborated in a song (s).

“Many Kenyan artistes complain that once they collaborate, they end up doing everything in terms of marketing. For example, West Africans suffer from superiority complex and only a few of them will push the songs. This will most definitely bring about the feuds.

“If you have noticed, Kenyans have experienced both Nigerian and Tanzanian music waves, and once we feel as if the foreigners have dominated the local scenes, we start calling them out and complaining. That way, cross-border beefs will always arise because Kenyans are feeling some type of way towards artistes from other countries,” he says.

Joe Muchiri, one of the most influential social media personalities in Kenya says, “I don’t think it matters to me because I am all about Kenyan music. However, I would urge Kenyan musicians to make revenue from their own craft and not abuse it by bringing in unnecessary sideshows.”

MESSY AFFAIRS

More Kenyan artistes have been entangled in such disputes. In September 2018, Kenyan dancehall singer Redsan found himself in a precarious state after he badly fell out with his Tanzanian producer, Sappy. An audio recording went viral of the Shoulder Back hit-maker verbally abusing the sound engineer.

Things were down right messy as the two caused a stir on their various social media platforms, with Redsan accusing the producer of refusal to release his Baddest album in time to him for official launching. However, the two later found ways of amending their differences.

Sappy revealed in a radio interview that Redsan phoned him after the messy incident to apologise for the attack. He said that Redsan regreted his actions saying that he had acted out of anger.

A few years back, Kenyan musician-cum-politician Jaguar called out Nigerian singer Iyanya, allegedly for exploiting him while they were working on the remix of his song One Centimetre. Jaguar alleged that Iyanya made it almost impossible to feature him and refused to promote their remixed song in Nigeria. Jaguar travelled all the way to Nigeria for a video shoot, amid accusations of lack of respect from his host and unaccomodating conditions under which the remix was to be done.

He said, during an awarding event in Nairobi, that Iyanya disrespected Kenyans and that Nigerians never gives a hoot about Kenyan music and that was why Iyanya never cared to promote the song at home. Iyanya replied by bashing the Kigeugeu singer, calling him lazy. Jaguar never hit back.

Content creator Brian Kimanzi has been vocal regarding Kenyan music. He says some of the beef experienced in Kenya between different musicians, and anywhere else in the world, could just pass as a strategy to promote the artistes’ work.

“I feel like it is just a cheap gimmick to raise awareness about their musical projects. Many Kenyan musicians go for what will sell their music quickly and if being involved in beefs does the business, then that’s the way they will choose to go. So, don’t rule out anything yet,” Kimanzi told Spice.