Assange arrested after Ecuador drops asylum

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s nearly seven-year hideout in Ecuador’s London embassy abruptly ended Thursday when police entered the building and arrested him ahead of possible extradition to the United States.

Footage shot by the Russian video news agency Ruptly showed a frantic-looking Assange — his worn face framed by a large white beard and shock of grey hair — being huddled out of the building by plain-clothes security officers and pulled into a waiting police van.

A Ruptly reporter who shot the scene and requested anonymity told AFP that Assange shouted “UK must resist” as he was being dragged into the van.

Assange has been living at the embassy in London’s plush Knightsbridge district since 2012 when he sought refuge there after being accused of sexual assault in Sweden — allegations that have since been dropped.

A British police statement said Assange was then “further arrested on behalf of the United States authorities, at 10:53am after his arrival at a central London police station.

He was later presented in a London courtroom hours after his arrest and was found guilty of breaching his bail conditions in 2012.

He was remanded into custody pending sentencing. Assange faces up to 12 months in prison on the charge. He will face another court hearing on May 2 on a US request for his extradition for alleged computer hacking.

Meanwhile,President Lenin Moreno’s government withdrew the Ecuadoran citizenship granted Assange, before the WikiLeak founder’s arrest in London Thursday, Foreign Minister Jose Valencia said.

Assange was evicted from Ecuador’s embassy in London and arrested by British police, ending a nearly seven year standoff after Quito ended asylum for the Australian-born fugitive.

Moreno tweeted that Ecuador acted within its “sovereign rights” when it withdrew Assange’s asylum “for repeatedly violating international conventions and the protocol of co-habitation.”

Valencia said that on Wednesday the Ecuadoran government withdrew the citizenship it had granted Assange in 2017 “due to various irregularities found in his paper work.” “The effects of the concession of Ecuadoran nationality to Assange have been suspended,” he said.

Moreno said in a subsequent video posted on social media that he asked Britain to guarantee “that Assange would not be extradited to a country where he could suffer torture or the death penalty. The British government has confirmed in writing” that they will meet this requirement.

Assange’s “discourteous and aggressive behaviour” and threats from WikiLeaks towards Ecuador have led to a point “where the asylum of Assange is unsustainable and no longer viable,” Moreno said.

Ecuador’s president said that his country “has fulfilled its obligations in the framework of international law,” while Assange “violated, repeatedly, clear-cut provisions of the (diplomatic asylum) conventions.” — AFP