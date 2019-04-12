Court orders Waititu to approve Tatu City plans

The Environment and Land Court in Thika has ordered the Kiambu County government to process building approvals submitted by Tatu City within 30 days.

The Wednesday directive came after the developer sought the court’s intervention after the county government declined to approve the proposals, stalling construction works.

Tatu City had filed the application under certificate of urgency, accusing Governor Ferdinand Waititu of blackmail after the developer declined to surrender a portion of land to facilitate approval of architectural designs for the mega project.

In court papers filed on March 12, the applicant sought an expedited ex-parte hearing after the county reportedly disregarded a court order issued on April 18, 2018, which directed the Land, Housing, and Physical Planning department to consider architectural plans within the 90-day period provided for under the Physical Planning Rules of 1998, pending determination of the case.

Land value

Tatu City told the court that intimidation by county officials was prejudicial to its business operations. “The developer is unable to enhance land value through sustainable development,” lawyers for Tatu City told the court.

The matter will be heard on May 8 to confirm compliance with the order. Waititu and developer have been locked in a row after the investor declined to surrender 10 per cent of its 5,000-acre land to the county.

Meanwhile, Tatu City has installed its first solar power plant to generate at least 1.4 million kilowatt-hours per year. The panels by Equator Energy are part of the mixed-use development ambitious 30MW solar power generation.

“The power will be distributed for use by homes and businesses within the city,” said Nick Langford, Head of Utilities for Rendeavour, Tatu City.