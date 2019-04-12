Address rising cases of medical laxity

The report of a two-month-old baby losing a hand and foot to a vaccination jab gone awry is not only shocking and heart-bleeding but also criminal.

What was supposed to be a life-sustaining and routine jab for the infant turned into a curse. The medics involved have visited lifelong pain, misery and burden of care on the parents of the baby. Disturbingly, the incident happened in Kiambu county, which has in recent months hogged headlines over deaths of infants.

It begs the question: What have the innocent babies and their parents done to deserve such crime against them? Why are the authorities not stepping in to probe and prosecute the criminally negligent medics? The incident also mirrors the woes of a health sector replete with ill-equipped facilities, crippling staff shortages, lack of drugs and impunity.

And even as we condemn the incident and call for a thorough probe, we acknowledge that there are systemic, policy, training and hiring failures of medical personnel in counties. It is an open secret that the hurried devolution of the health function came with myriad challenges, among them nepotism, anachronism and other “isms” that are allergic to merit.

Although the doctors have, through their union, been calling for a discussion on the issues affecting the sector, among them welfare issues, the counties have often reacted with emotion and read malice in the debate.

It is time this matter is brought to the table and dispassionately discussed for the sake of the common man— there is nothing political in trying to address the plight of the Kiambu infant and millions across the country, who bear the brunt of an unhealthy sector.

Perhaps, the best option will be to create a commission similar to the one for teachers to streamline the sector. The sector is too important to be left to be just another devolved function.

Medical oversight and professional bodies have also failed by either refusing to address, or simply protect their members guilty of negligence and other forms of professional misconduct.

And unless the policy and other professional shortcomings in the health sector are addressed, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s universal health coverage dream will be a pipe dream. And for the sake of the baby, his parents and millions of others, both National and County governments have to go beyond health provision talk and begin to provide the service to ensure a healthy and productive nation.