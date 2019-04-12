Why every presenter should have a script

How the world of journalism is changing! It seems like such a long time ago when radio programme hosts were required to take their positions behind the microphone with a script in their hands. They would then make their presentation from the script. Producers would not allow anybody to start work without a script from which they would be reading.

That was the time when going behind the microphone was considered such serious business. Now that seems like such a long time ago. The airwaves were liberalised, the demand for good voices and those who could play good music increased, entrepreneurs who came into the game with only one goal in mind: make money or vilify their opponents grew and so now we are where we are.

This week there was a rare occurrence at a radio station in Nairobi. The station suspended a presenter for making on air insensitive comments about a victim of violence. Probably seeking to appear bold and fight for the market of salacious content, the host went on with comments that were probably speculative, insensitive and without basis in fact.

Across town there was yet another couple of presenters going on and on with speculation about some famous couple’s possible bedroom activities rendered as analysis and it is possible that by the time the presenters reflected on what they had said it was too late.

This is the problem that has invaded journalism. There are people practising journalism without even knowing that the work they do is what is called journalism. Not too infrequently they assume a “they” versus “us” stance as they interact with journalists and much of their content is based on conversations that they have picked a long the way – much of it from social media.

It is this conversation picked from social media that makes it even worse because what would pass as sources may be unknown accounts and possibly bots.

Unknown account, possibly belonging to a “friends of the pig” carries incendiary content and in the process draws many followers, probably of equally base mind, then soon becomes the source for a lazy presenter quoting from it liberally while scrolling on their phones and this then soon becomes what “people” are saying.

It probably is not going to happen – going back to the basics where every reporter, and every presenter would write a script from which they would make their presentation. The plague of walking to the microphone with nothing in hand is evidenced even on television screens.

Most of these people have no idea that there is a code for journalists largely because they have never been introduced to any. Their supervisors may equally be ignorant of any code that guides the practice.

This has created a new industry in the NGO world of raising funds to train journalists on almost every topic and a blame game of journalism institutions for incompetence in training when the guilty presenters may find it difficult to name for one a single journalism training school.

Many of the current presenters and “journalists” would be quickly out of job if having a script before going on air was made mandatory. The majority may not be able to write a script because they have never learnt how to write one, many would also find the work of journalism too hard and probably walk out of it, and in the end the space behind the microphone would have been cleaned in one clean swoop. Maybe, this is what regulators should demand as a first step in cleaning up the air – that every presenter has a script and the script be available on demand or filed for future audit. —The writer is the Dean, School of Communication, Daystar University