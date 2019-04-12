Nyashinski celebrates birthday.

Multi-talented rapper, Nyashinski turned a year older this week. He took to his social media platform to share his joy as well as show gratitude to God for the gift of life.

“Thank you God for another year of life,” he captioned a passport size photo of his younger self. Nyashinski, whose real name is Nyamari Ongegu, is among the musicians in the country with a successful comeback to the music industry.

He was a former member of Kleptomaniax music group of three; Nyashinski, Collo (Collins Majale), and Roba (Robert Manyasa). After the group disbanded, Nyashinski travelled abroad and came back to Kenya after 10 years.

He came with a passion to continue with his music career, which has gained him more fame. He has lyrical prowess and his stage performance is on another level.