Meet Joab Mwaura assignment editor/features reporter K24

Faith Chebet @chebetkorir

One thing that many people do not know about you?

I am a father to one lovely daughter, Leticia Kimberly Kamau. She is in Pre-Primary 2 (PP2). I rarely talk about her because I want her to grow away from the limelight and find her identity and chart her own path.

Biggest misconception people have about you?

That I joke a lot, and therefore, many cannot tell when I’m serious. I am just an easy guy who tries to find humour in everything I do. Life is hard, be happy.

Memorable country?

Weirdly, I would say Somalia. I went to cover ‘Operation Linda Nchi’ in 2011. That is where I learnt how to shoot and handle rifles. I saw people dying, which made me appreciate life more.

Sweetest act anyone has ever done for you?

There are many, but I will just mention two. One, it was during my wedding. I had invited Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, but he did not make it to the wedding. However, just when we were winding up, his personal assistant brought his apologies and a huge brown envelope full of dollars. We felt like it was a refund of the whole amount we had spent for our wedding.

Two, when I married Nancy Onyancha, I was ready to handle all the bills as the man of the house. Interestingly and unexpectedly, she insisted it is ‘our’ house, not ‘my’ house alone. I am happy to say she chips in and pays some bills out of her own volition— she is awesome.

Best place you have ever visited in Kenya?

Kenya has scenic places. But I like the rotating restaurant in Westlands at the top of a certain building on 24th floor, (I won’t say which one… hehehe).

Worst advice you have ever received?

When I was seeking custody of my daughter, someone told me, it was not worth fighting for. That I should just drop the case and move on. I am happy I didn’t heed to the advice.

Best childhood memories?

Waking up at night to steal chapatis.

Best and worst work experience?

Best would be doing Mgaagaa Na Upwa segment on K24. I like when the voiceless are heard. Worst was covering Operation Linda Nchi.

Hardest decision you ever made?

Leaving Citizen TV for K24.

Best advice you ever got?

Vet, date, engage then marry.

Lowest moment in your life?

When my sister died in 2010.

Your best physical feature?

Big head (laughs). I am able to think biggest.