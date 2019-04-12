In Ugenya, issue-based politics rose above party patronage

Kimani Mwangi

The Orange Democratic Movement is still reeling from the aftershock of the surprise defeat in last week’s Ugenya and Embakasi South parliamentary by-elections.

While Julius Mawathe’s win in Embakasi South was no mean feat, it’s David Ochieng’s win in Ugenya that I find more intriguing. The leader of the little-known Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) had to swim against the tide to win the mini-poll in the heart of Siaya county, the bedrock of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Ochieng’s win caught my attention because it signifies a shift from politics of party patronage to issue-based politics.

To the ODM brigade, the by-election was a contest between Ochieng and ODM. The people were just pawns in this game and their interests were insignificant to the party. All that mattered to the Orange party was winning. Instead of explaining to the people what ODM candidate, Chris Karan, would do for them, they embarked on politics of maligning and party patronage.

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga even threatened to stop development projects in the constituency if residents didn’t vote for the ODM candidate! Senator James Orengo and his team branded Ochieng a sellout working with Deputy President William Ruto—Raila’s nemesis—and went on to conclude that a vote for MDG would be synonymous with a vote for Ruto.

ODM was playing the game it plays best. Politics of malice, intimidation and party patronage. In such kind of politics, party’s favourite candidates are either given direct nominations or shambolic primaries conducted to further the party honchos’ interests. In the process, people’s interests and aspirations in the political system are trampled over.

If Ochieng’s win is anything to go by, the writing is on the wall. The tide has turned and big parties must read the signs of time. If they don’t re-engineer themselves and adopt a people-oriented system, they will be condemned to ruination.

The Ugenya scenario points to a maturing electorate that value good leadership and is keen on voting for a development-oriented leader.

Ochieng’s feat should be a wake-up call to all Kenyan voters they wield the power to decide who leads them-—to pick a candidate based on character evaluations, practicability of aspirant’s manifesto, past performance and not party or tribal inclination of the aspirants.

On the other hand, elected leaders should double their efforts in service delivery to the people they represent, knowing that a good track record will triumph over party patronage. Ochieng’s victory is also casts a ray of hope for those keen on joining national politics. Voters hunger for development oriented leaders.

As Ochieng embarks on his duties of representing the people of Ugenya and legislating for the Nation, it is my hope he will live up-to voters expectations of him. —[email protected]