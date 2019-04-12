Level the ground for women leadership in newsrooms

Patience Nyange

The journey to the legislation and implementation of the two-thirds gender principle has been—and still is—tempestuous, messy, dodgy and hypocritically crawly.

According to National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC), the lead agency driving the realisation of this critical constitutional requirement, the process is likely to go down in the most debated and contentious issues post-2010 promulgation of the Constitution.

In its recently released report dubbed Journey to Gender Parity in Political Representation, NGEC examines the cautious yet bold, consultative framework through the Technical Working Group in a bid to broker a practical and politically acceptable formula to actualise Article 27 on gender representation.

The options range from soft to hard lobbying tactics deployed by various influencers, but they have yet to bear fruit. This is an indictment on the Technical Working Group, which, in its naivety, though it would waltz through a framework in a short time.

Those who have keenly been following the debate may be tempted to think it only affects women, special interest groups such as persons with disability and youth within political representation. But that is far from the truth. It is not a battle of the sexes; a warfare of genders laced with patriarchy and dangerous dose of political propaganda.

While the media has been in the forefront in either sensitising the public or advocating for realisation of gender parity, it is guilty of the ill it seeks the wider society and others to cure. It is a disturbing paradox!

The media landscape is suffering an endemic gender imbalance, with women missing in editorial decision-making positions within the newsrooms. And even where there have attempts to redress the imbalance, it is a kind of tokenism.

This is why a forum organised by The Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications last Thursday was critical. It brought together seasoned media leaders and academia for a discussion themed: Breaking the Journalism Glass Ceiling: Where are we now?

The panelists focused on the status of women in media leadership in Kenya, with an aim of interrogating whether the have “broken the glass ceilings, brought down the concrete walls, and learnt to walk on sticky floors”. They also explored ways of ensuring better gender distribution at various levels of leadership in media.

According to one of the panelists, having more women at the helm of media leadership will the best thing for the industry because it will be catalyst for younger generations to consider, seek and aspire to attain leadership roles in future.

This then begs the question: How do we achieve this? Though the solution may appear simple and straight—hiring and promoting—the process is not that obvious because the cultural, structural and historical layers on which this imbalance is anchored will have to be systematically broken down.

And this needs to be deliberate. Media houses must embrace human resource policies that will ensure the two-thirds gender principle is realised right from entry levels to career progression.

There must also be deliberate steps to make the newsroom a conducive working environment for women. This includes enactment of policies that ensure protection and safety of women against sexual harassment and discrimination.

Contractual protection will need to be in place to ensure women strike a balance between work and their family goals, including paid parental leave policies. For instance, how many newsrooms have baby crèches? How many newsrooms have flexible working hours for nursing mothers? How about newsroom with infant-at-work programmes? How many newsrooms have parking spaces for pregnant women? I dare say, none!

We must be deliberate about having more women sitting at the decision-making table. It is not enough to have women sitting on the table and nodding, we need to have more women voices amplified at the high table. Their ideas and concerns given the same weight as the men sitting at the table.

We must be deliberate about the role of mentorship in our newsrooms. Women who are at the top must help junior women, including interns, grow. We must be deliberate about creating safe spaces for women in the newsrooms to talk about the challenges.

And after all is said and done, the media and wider society’s imperative to achieving the not more than two-thirds gender principle is a journey that must be completed. —The writer is a journalist and a human rights officer at the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.