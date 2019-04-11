What next for resurgent Ingwe as Rescue team’s mandate ends

Amos Abuga

The constituted AFC Leopards Rescue Committee on Thursday tabled their two-month report which the chairman Maurice Amahwa believes will go a long way in realizing oneness and prosperity at the Club.

The team took over the running of the club when the team was placed in an awkward 17th position in the 18 teams league with 10 points, to their current 10th position will go down as one of the biggest achievements at the completion of the 60 days tenure.

It remains to be seen whether the National Executive Committee NEC, will steer the club in the right direction. Key among the issues of concern for the Amahwa led team is the continuous absence of chairman Dan Mule, who the group accuse of out rightly absconding duty even failing to attend a single solution finding meeting and further neglecting to attend clubs matches.

“The players were feeling like orphans, basically the main finding in our report is the leadership gap as explained by the playing unit. Before we came in the chairman in particular had ignored the team,” he said.

According to the Kakamega business despite the enormous challenges, the club managed to achieve one of their two core functions.

The 19-member team that was unveiled by club patron and Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja was tasked with establishing the cause of poor performance of the team and offer solutions as well as mobilizing resources to support the club.

“Most importantly during the tenure of the rescue committee, the plight of the players, the most integral part of the team has been addressed.

“The all inclusive Committee has worked hand in hand with the NEC, members, legends fans and supporters to wholesomely rescue and redeem the might Ingwe,” Amahwa told the press on Thursday.

On mobilizing funds, the Sh 1.3m donations from COTU secretary general and Luhya senior leader Francis Atwoli as well as senator Sakaja was all the committee had managed to collected.

“Even as we hand over the report, our recommendation is to see the club’s constitution amended to capture the stakeholder concerns in terms of membership and onward registration process,”he added.

“Also in the spirit of dispensing justice and fairness, NEC should orgainize for free and fair elections to arrest the oblivious complaints raised from time to time during elections,” he said.

The signings of top players among them Kenyan internationals defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng and winger Paul Were highlights the committee commitment to have a formidable club. “All the signings are intended at making the club better,” he added. The club is expected to go to polls before the end of June.