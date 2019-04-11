Guardiola believes first leg loss to Tottenham was better than a 0-0 draw

Manchester, Wednesday @PeopleSports

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claimed that the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on Tuesday was a better result than a 0-0 draw, because they now ‘know exactly’ what they need to do.

The Citizens dominated the ball for large parts of the game but struggled to create many chances. Sergio Aguero missed a penalty, before Son Heung-min struck on the counter to give Spurs a memorable victory.

Speaking in his post-match press conference (via Goal journalist ​Sam Lee), Guardiola insisted he was incredibly happy with ​City’s performance.

He said: “We played an incredible game, we conceded absolutely few [chances]. We controlled the game, we made them run a lot. I don’t have the feeling we played bad, especially the second half how well we played. But the result is not good.

“Except a few chances at set-pieces and some counter-attacks we controlled the game. We are going to try, at home, with our fans, with our families. We would like to score a goal but the situation is what it is. When we are not good I say but I don’t have that feeling.

“Sometimes 1-0 is better than 0-0 as you know exactly what you need to do. Of course in football you analyse the result and that’s not a good perspective for us. Maybe when I analyse the game I’ll change my mind but I feel we played well.”

Team selection

Guardiola was also forced to answer questions about his team selection. Ilkay Gundogan was preferred over ​Kevin De Bruyne, and the Belgian did not enter the game until the 89th minute, alongside fellow substitute Leroy Sane.

He insisted: “I decide to play with two holding midfielders. [Fitness] is not the issue. I know it’s tough for [De Bruyne].

“We have the second leg, we spoke about that. We have 180 minutes, we played to score but we couldn’t. It looks complicated but we will try.” -FOTMOB