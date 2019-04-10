Bandari add to Gor’s woes with SportPesa Shield win

Gor Mahia could be out of two competitions in just one week after they were edged out of the SportPesa Shield by Bandari at the round of 16 in Mombasa yesterday.

Gor, who are in danger of being eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup following a 2-0 home loss to RS Berkane of Morocco in the first leg last Sunday, were knocked out by 5-4 on post-match penalties by Bandari following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Bandari’s goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo was the hero as he scored his side’s winning penalty after saving Samuel Onyango’s spot-kick. William Wardi’s header in the 56th minute broke the deadlock after a good cross from Hassan Abdalla and Francis Kahata would have equalised for Gor but failed to convert from a free kick.

Bandari’s heroes

However, veteran striker Dennis Oliech came from the bench to rescue K’Ogalo, equalising in the 73rd minute after capitalising on a confusion within Bandari’s defence.

Both teams then stood firm until the final whistle, forcing the game into penalties to determine who would clinch the final quarter-final slot. Bandari scored all their penalties through Abdalla, Shikhalo, Wardi and Felly Mulumba while Gor missed through Onyango after Oliech had taken his spot kick first and sent the keeper the wrong way.

Gor coach Hassan Oktay had made five changes to the team that lost to Berkane with Shafique Batambuze, Harun Shakava, Erisa Ssekisambu, Nicholas Kipkirui and Onyango all coming in but it did not yield the desired outcome.