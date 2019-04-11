Homeboyz, Leopards draw as Sony Sugar edge out Mathare

James Magayi @magayijim

AFC Leopards’ dreams of a third league victory on the trot fizzled out when Kakamega Homeboyz held them to a one-all draw at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos yesterday.

Ingwe were on course to end their terrible recent run against Homeboyz when free-scoring Whyvonne Isuza nodded them ahead early in the game.

A mazy run by Aziz Okaka yielded a corner for Leopards in the ninth minute and Isuza shook off his minder with a dashing run before directing the ball into Jacktone Odhiambo’s goal.

Homeboyz summoned their confidences and came at Ingwe with zeal and were rewarded with an equaliser just minutes later. A lovely drive on the right by creative midfielder Ali Bai produced a crisp cross which former Leopards talisman Allan Wanga connected with ferociously.

Wanga’s bullet header cannoned off the crossbar but Leopards were unfortunate as the ball hit goalkeeper Jairus Adira and spilt back across the goal line

Elsewhere, Mathare United’s home fixture against Sony Sugar produced three goals in seven first half minutes with the Migori County outfit coming out tops with three points at Kasarani Stadium.

Sony scored first in the 27th minute through Daniel Otieno who tapped into an empty net as Robert Achema run to the byline had drawn out Mathare custodian David Okelo. The celebrations did not last long as the hosts grabbed a goal back three minutes later.

Chrispin Oduor fired a wild shot on target which Sony goalkeeper Kelvin Omondi could not deal with. He managed to keep it out but the parried ball fell fortuitously to Klinsman Omulanga to draw Mathare level.

Sony’s determination soon shot them back as captain Enoch Agwanda scored the sugar millers’ second goal in the 34th minute.

In the first game at Kenyatta stadium, Ulinzi Stars held second-placed Sofapaka to a score less draw although inadequacies in officiating largely contributed to the stalemate.