Dagoretti, Kaya Tiwi eye finals in basketball

Linnet Matheka in Mombasa

Dagoretti and Kaya Tiwi booked their slots in the basketball semi-finals at the ongoing Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) term one games in Mombasa yesterday.

Dagoretti beat last year’s losing finalists Sigalame 58-39 in the boys’ contest to book their maiden ticket to the semis with a match in hand while girls’ national holders Kaya Tiwi survived a Buru Buru scare to win their second match 53-49.

Joining Dagoretti in the boys semis are Nyanza’s Agoro Sare who stunned Sigalame 49-47 in their first group fixture and followed it up with a 85-56 thrashing of Mururiiri. The two semi-finalists will now take on each other today to determine who finishes top in Group B.

In handball, holders Kamusinga and Kimilili are through to the girls’ and boys’ semis after wins against Dagoretti and Kanyawanga respectively.

Debutants Mbooni registered a 34-5 win over Garissa, setting up a fight for a semis berth against Kanyawanga today as both teams have won one match.