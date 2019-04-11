Laiser, Muvuti in 7s quarters as ‘Dago’ seal 15s semis slot

Lynette Matheka in Mombasa @PeopleSport11

Rugby sevens defending champions Laiser Hill won all their group matches to proceed to the main cup quarters as the best placed team at the ongoing Kenya Secondary School Sports Association term one games in Mombasa.

The holders picked their second win of the group following a 24-0 thrashing of St Mary’s before demolishing Muvuti 19-0 yesterday. “The competition is tough but my players have held their own.

I am confident we will have the same momentum at the quarters but we are treating every match as a final,” said Laiser Hill coach Kevin Atandi, adding that the journey to the national games has not been easy after losing four experienced players from last season’s title winning team.

Game by game

“We had a shaky start but the players have since gelled and the experienced ones are doing a good job in guiding the youngsters,” he added.

Muvuti also made it to the quarters as the second-placed team in their pool. “We were using the group stage match against Laiser Hill to gauge our levels since they are the defending champions. The players did well and we have picked lessons that will help us going forward,” said Muvuti coach Dennis Wambua.

In rugby 15s, Nairobi’s Dagoretti are through to the semi-finals after beating Alliance 10-5 before thrashing Kwale 26-5.

“Resilience has won us these matches. I have told my players to play by the minute and not worry about the final score. We are up against very experienced sides but we have resolved to play who is in front of us and not worry about their history,” said Dagoretti coach Victor Walgwe.