Swimmers eye national titles, East Africa games slots

Red-hot Bianch Maria from coast region clocked 2.47.29 to book her slot in the girls’ 200m individual medley finals of the Brookside-sponsored National Secondary Schools games swimming competition held at Oshwal Academy, Mombasa yesterday.

Maria, 14, of Shree Swaminarayan Academy in Nyali became the fastest in the games preliminaries as she outshone Agade Lillian of central region, who clocked 3.07.12, to take second position.

Cherogony Aliya, also 14, from Nairobi was third after clocking 3.08.12 to also qualify for today’s finals.

“My target is to break a record that was set in 2012 by Nawab Riga from Nairobi and also qualify for the East Africa games. I have been training hard and my mission is to emerge victorious,” said Maria.

In the boys’ category, Manuel Karanja, 14, clocked 2.44.52 to also qualify for today’s finals and the Nairobi swimmer will now compete against Owen Mayaka of the Rift Valley, who finished second, after clocking 2.44.52 ahead of Emanuel Mtweta of Eastern who was third in a time of 3.00.68.

Iwanga Siganga of Rift Valley also reached the finals after clocking 3.06.74 in a two-heat competition that was witnessed by hundreds of supporters.

Athletics programme

More action is expected today in the girls’ and boys’ junior categories where 50m butterfly, 100m breaststroke and 50m backstroke will take centre stage.

In the 50m boys’ butterfly, swimmers will be seeking to break Nairobi’s Carl Shars’s record of 0.29.60 set in 1995 while the girls will be out to lower the 0.34.47 mark set by Jesiah Diana from Nyanza in 2012. There will also be 50m freestyle, freestyle relays and backstroke relays for both boys and girls.

In today’s athletics progamme, 10,000m, 1,500m, 400m hurdles, 200m, 10,000m walk, relays, 100m, steeplechase, high jump, long jump, pole vault, hammer, shot put and javelin for both boys and girls will take place at Mbaraki Sports Club.