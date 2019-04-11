Woods sends stark message he is ready to win his fifth Masters

Augusta, Wednesday @Peoplesports11

Augusta National Golf Club has always been Tiger Woods’ first love. He won his first major championship here at 21 in 1997. (Can that really have been 22 years ago?) He won three more Masters titles in the next eight years, but, incredibly, none since. When he leaves town, if he hasn’t won this tournament, he has left his best shot at winning a major behind for another year.

It has been more than 10 years since Woods won a major title, the 2008 U.S. Open. Injuries forced him to miss three of his last five Masters. But now, after his surreal comeback from spinal fusion surgery that resulted in strong performances at last year’s British Open and PGA Championship, followed by his Tour Championship victory last September, the 43-year-old Woods is just good enough to make us wonder:

Tiger being Tiger, he always says he can win. But this time, it doesn’t sound ridiculous at all.

“I’ve proven that I can do it and I put myself there with a chance to win the last two major championships of the year last year,” he said in his pre-Masters news conference Tuesday afternoon. “I was right there and just needed to have a couple more things go my way and not throw away a couple shots here and there, which I was able to do at East Lake (the Tour Championship).

Back on track

I just feel like I’ve improved a lot over the past 12-14 months, but I’ve more than anything just proven to myself that I can play at this level again. I’ve worked my way back into one of the players that can win events.”

Just a year-and a half ago, Woods was telling stories about how he was unable to get off his couch to watch his kids play soccer, much less practice or even play a round of golf again. “For me to have gotten in the winner’s circle after the years I’ve had, the past few years, I didn’t really know if I would ever get there again and lo and behold I got there again.” – AFP