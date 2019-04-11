Finally, some style.

Due to the peculiar manner Toyota names the same car for different markets, you will recognise the subject of today’s review as the successor to the RunX, Blade or Allex.

I don’t know why Toyota simply cannot give one name to one car, but hey, they do so well at selling them they must know what they are doing. Anyhow, the car I had last weekend was called the Auris and that particular name is derived from aurum, which is Latin for gold. Why? Beats me. But it’s a looker.

Design

It borrows heavily from the make-up cupboard of the 2013 Toyota Corolla, which as far as designs go, is not a bad thing at all. While predecessors were as aesthetically pleasing as a sheet of plain A4 paper, the 2013 Auris is edgy and contemporary. It is longer, lower and boasts an overall sportier stance than before. Think of it as a teenager grown up into his twenties and comfortably settled into a confident sense of fashion.

You can see the familiar bloodlines in the front and sides where it was clearly inspired by the Prius and in the back where the tail-lights clearly borrowed inspiration from the premium Lexus brand.

The whole package comes together so perfectly that even five years later it looks as fresh as if it just rolled off the showroom floor. After aeons of being harangued for their plain design language, Toyota has recently been on an offensive to shed the reputation. Their cars have been described as being as exciting as unsalted mashed potatoes. This is doubtlessly the energy behind the recent GT86 and even more recent Supra. I am so loving it.

The aesthetic revolution continues in the cabin, which can aptly be described as classy. While it’s still a far cry from what you get in a Golf a few small touches here and there lend sporty pretensions to the dashboard. The air vent and meter surrounds, centre console and transmission tunnel trim share a high-quality silver finish.

Door grips have a soft texture finish, the door armrests are padded and the pillars are fabric-trimmed. Previous Toyota cabins were designed to be functional, with form an unconsidered distant third behind reliability. Now, however, the design department has finally Understood that people will pay actual money for nice things.

Driving

After all the pleasing aesthetics I had high hopes on the drivability of the Auris. After all, it looks too cool to be boring. Alas, it sticks fastidiously to the ‘if it ain’t broke don’t even think about changing’ it philosophy. The 1.5-litre engine lurking under the bonnet is there to simply move the car and nothing more. The suspension is comfortable and settled, soaking up Nairobian road imperfections perfectly.

The steering turns the wheels right when you turn it right and left when you turn left, with little communication of the entire process to your fingertips. The process is as engaging as a conversation with a bitter ex. I presumed that maybe I was doing it an injustice by sticking to the smooth bypass, so I turned off onto a largely deserted road that winds through scenic forest.

Here, it feels much better. While it is no sports car, it is quite adept at keeping pace without steering off into the undergrowth. The front wheels grip comfortably in a spirited turn even at 80kph with body sway at a minimum due to the shorter suspension and lower ride height.

The gearing is linear, further reinforcing the comfortable driving dynamics of the little hatchback with the 109 horsepower best described as sufficient to move the 1.3 tonnes. It never feels sluggish, probably because it’s lighter than it’s predecessor by 60kgs. While I did not drive it enough to calculate consumption, the Dual VVTi system should sip fuel frugally because that’s what Toyota’s do.

Verdict

This is Toyota at its best, with the same underlying principles of reliability and efficiency now backed by pleasing aesthetics. The Auris is comfortable, stylish and feels mature. You may not have the gang wilding out but it doesn’t need to prove itself.

The only point of concern I had was the lower ride height which makes navigating imperfect roads that much more complicated and Kenyans being Kenyans, I expect them to fit spacers and ruin the driving dynamics completely. That said, the Auris is worth checking out if your daily commute has nothing but smooth asphalt.