EAC businesses seek removal of non-tariff barriers

East African Community (EAC) states have been urged to remove non-tariff barriers (NTBs) to boost trade and regional integration.

East African Business Council (EABC) Chief Executive Officer Peter Mathuki said there is a need to trade proactively with neighbours before venturing outside the continent.

Annual roundtable

“Let’s spur business within ourselves as the EAC bloc,” he said at the annual roundtable for over 30 chief executive officers of companies based in Tanzania’s Arusha and Kilimanjaro region.

Walter Maeda, Chairman of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (TCCIA) welcomed closer collaboration between the organisation and EABC to support small medium enterprises to take advantage of opportunities being made available by EAC regional integration.

Speaking at the same function, Amani Temu of Taha Fresh said there is need to reduce the number of days it takes to request for waiver of duty from the Import Commissioner for EAC Originating Goods which currently takes seven days as it delays business.

He said the long duration is not only a hindrance to intra-EAC trade but one of the obstacles to the smooth flow of business across the borders.

Imported goods

Among other issues, highlighted by Temu included a recent notice on no conditional release for imported goods by Tanzania Bureau of Standards, which subjects imported goods from the EAC partner states to inspections thereby causing delay.

Players in Arusha steel industry called for review of East African Harmonised Standards on hot-rolled steel plates of less than 1mm as plates are an important raw material for their industries.

Charles Omusana from the EAC Secretariat said the secretariat is working on a number of initiatives and programmes that support business growth and Investment.

“It is the right of the private sector to demand a better and improved business climate in the region,” he said.