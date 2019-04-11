Shilling faces challenging times ahead

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

The shilling is likely to come under pressure in the coming months on account of a prolonged drought that has triggered an upsurge in prices for basic food and rise in inflation.

Experts say this pressure is likely to increase should the government opt to import food to fill the deficit as any massive importation may deplete the country’s forex reserves, leading to inability to import critical products such as petroleum.

A BMI report for April 2019 warns that the shilling is likely to come under increased pressure in the coming months due to drought-driven cost of food thereby causing food inflation.

Food prices

Kenya’s food inflation is mainly due to weather conditions that contribute to complex mutation in the patterns of consumption and uses of agricultural products, causing rise in food prices.

The report released yesterday predicts that the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) is likely to tighten its monetary stance to contain inflation – which will add further challenges to household and business borrowers who have been struggling as a result of interest rate cap.

The outlook comes a day after the shilling weakened against the dollar on Tuesday due to what traders attributed to increased dollar demand from energy sector firms and surplus liquidity in the local money market.

Commercial banks exchanged the shilling at 100.75/95 per dollar, compared with 100.65/85 registered on Monday.

However, the local currency appreciated yesterday on account of what traders said was increased diaspora remittances.

The BMI report says Kenya’s large debt, mainly foreign currency denominated, will see the shilling depreciate in the short-term, making it much more costly to service debts.