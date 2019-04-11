Kidney centre project step in right direction

The proposed construction of a Sh3.6 billion kidney centre adjacent to Kenyatta National Hospital is welcome news. The facility will give the country’s healthcare system the much-needed shot in the arm.

Perhaps, the assurance by the Health Principal Secretary that Sh200 million has already been set aside to kick off the project is an affirmation that it may not be one of those mega paper ideas.

The kidney centre will no doubt ease pressure on existing facilities, as only Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, KNH and Embu Teaching and Referral Hospital perform kidney transplants.

National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) data shows that four million Kenyans suffer from kidney problems. This translates to one in 10 people.

The facility will not only treat, but help in early diagnosis of kidney ailments that could lead to costly health complications such as heart and other organ failures.

It will also save the country millions of shillings being used by patients seeking treatment abroad, particularly India. Most of such cases are kidney transplants.

As part of the project, 170 health workers have been trained in dialysis, while 30 nurses have been trained in renal care and management.

The centre can complement efforts by other stakeholders to enhance public awareness campaign to educate Kenyans on the ailment, which is among the non-communicable diseases that claim more than 41 million lives globally every year.

We urge that more such facilities are established across the country to ease the burden and cost of having to travel to Nairobi, or abroad, for treatment. This will be in line with devolution of the health function.

But there is need to caution that, in the past, such noble projects have failed because of corruption and systemic inefficiencies.

The underuse or non-use of the Sh38 billion cancer screening machines at county hospitals is an indictment on those charged with ensuring that the equipment is operational to save lives.

As the government pursues the universal health coverage dream, one of the pillars of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four agenda, more such centres and other specialised units that are equipped to handle emerging health challenges, should be established.