Why we can’t afford to bungle referendum

After years of denial, Kenyans seem to have agreed we need a referendum. It is not difficult to figure out how we have come to that consensus. For some inexplicable reason, Kenyans have withstood grave social, economic and political crises that would have caused revolutions elsewhere.

We wake up everyday to witness, and even preside over, the country’s destruction. We helplessly watch as leaders pull wool over our eyes and lead us down the garden path.

Indeed, we are lost at sea, with the country now drifting towards the turbulent high seas of social unrest. The national ideological software is outdated and needs reprogramming. It is only a matter of time before we succumb to a national tsunami.

Back to the referendum debate. As usual, Kenyans have allowed the political class to steal the agenda and thunder of change in the country. Some of the same politicians who are now fronting the need for a referendum, have vehemently opposed the idea before, or pushed the 2010 Constitution down our throats.

So, what has informed the sudden change of heart? Have they realised their folly, and want to make amends for the sake of the people’s future welfare? Well, your guess is as good as mine.

Following the so-called Handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and erstwhile nemesis Raila Odinga, politicians are taking sides on the journey to the 2022 elections. The political camps are already crystallising around two obvious antagonists.

However, there is a third force, that small but unmistakable voice of conscience, whose volume has been increasing in recent times. It is this voice that Kenyans of goodwill must now turn to, if they are to avert the kind of unrest we are seeing in countries with similar crises.

This is the voice of reason, whose mouthpieces I do not need to mention here. These are the rare breed in government, who have seen beyond the vanity of plundering national coffers as the poor suffer from lack of essential services.

There is also no need to regurgitate the issues that will constitute the referendum question. The time for debate is over; we need answers.

But for the avoidance of doubt, we have real issues. One, we need to reduce the public wage bill. This entails reducing the bloated political and non-political institutions that gobble up public funds with negligible outcomes.

In any case, the distended governments, national and counties, are excess baggage bleeding the Treasury dry to personal accounts. Thus, how do we deal with corruption?

To ensure we achieve Vision 2030, we must enshrine the fight against corruption in the statutes.

The third force, whose need for a mantle is crying out in the wilderness, demands we ignore selfish politicians. This referendum is the proverbial last bullet that cannot afford to miss the target for a national rebirth.

Political restructuring will be important, only in as far as fixing poor governance is concerned, and stopping the vicious conspiracy against the poor. —The writer is a communication expert, and public policy analyst —[email protected]