Jubilee, ODM consulted over Elmi pull-out, says Tuju

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The apparent divisions in the Jubilee Party came out in the open yesterday when the secretary General Raphael Tuju insisted that the withdrawal of ODM from the Wajir West by-election race was as a result of high level talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga.

This appeared to contradict a statement issued by Deputy President William Ruto’s office on Tuesday indicating that the withdrawal was a negotiated pact between the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and the Orange Democratic Movement candidate Mohamed Yusuf Elmi.

Tuju yesterday said that contrary to earlier claims, the withdrawal followed very high-level consultations between ODM and Jubilee party leadership.

He said that sometimes bold political steps and sacrifices in leadership are necessary to enable them to see the bigger picture beyond political contests and confrontations that he said add no value beyond some bragging rights. “Consultations were done at the highest level between the two parties; such consultations do not take place without the President being involved,” he said.

Create divisions

“We would also like to put it on record that this withdrawal by ODM follows high level consultations by the leadership of the two parties.”

Tuju’s sentiments came just a day after Elmi withdrew his candidacy and announced that he would support former MP Ahmed Kolosh of Jubilee Party.

Deputy President William Ruto was said to have played a role in the withdrawal of Elmi who his defection in the company of the Deputy President at the latter’s residence in Karen, Nairobi, said the decision was arrived at following the intervention by the Degodia clan over fears that his candidature would create divisions in the community.

While saying that his decision had nothing to do with ODM, he also noted that the move was arrived at the community level.