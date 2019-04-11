Confusion as Ruto, Raila fight over Handshake

The seismic political supremacy battle between Deputy President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga went a notch higher with each of them giving conflicting accounts of what shaped last year’s March 9 Handshake.

While Raila insists Ruto was in the dark over the Handshake between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta, the DP, who has never warmed up to the political truce, has now claimed his boss, the President, was kept updated.

Both camps have issued competing narratives about the behind-the-scenes intrigues that preluded the political cease fire to calm temperatures of the post-2017 presidential polls — August 8 and October 26 repeat presidential elections.

As Raila and Ruto battled over the Handshake ownership, the nagging question in the minds of many Kenyans is: Why now; a month after the Handshake anniversary?

The duo have even made strange counter-claims with each insisting that the other party tried to contact each other before the Handshake deal— and though, they differ on who approached who through their emissaries, they all agree on the number of attempts; four.

In their bid to convince the public on who reached out to the other before the Handshake, the other question is: Who is fooling who?

But what sparked the debate was Ruto’s sensational claim that Raila tried to reach out to him four times before his truce with Uhuru.

“Before Odinga engaged the President on the Handshake, he approached me on four occasions after the election and we actually spoke on phone when he sent emissaries… but I declined,” he revealed in an interview on Citizen TV. “I told him we have only one centre of command … I informed the President, whom I told I will not engage Raila. I told him the President is the head of the party and we were not running a coalition”.

Ruto went on: “I declined to engage Odinga because the Jubilee Party has one central command, the Party Leader. Finally, when the Handshake happened, it wasn’t necessary for President Kenyatta to let me know, but being the gentleman that he is the President brought me on board”.

He said it is after that Raila reportedly sought out Uhuru, with their talks soon after culminating into their widely publicised truce.

Grand coalition

But in a swift rejoinder, ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna called Ruto a pathological liar, asserting that contrary to his claims, it is the DP that had attempted to contact his party leader.

“Ruto first sent fillers to Raila through his foul-mouthed friend Oscar Sudi. This contact was made through a member of staff at Raila’s office in Capitol Hill. Ruto knows the details,” he said.

“It is a poorly kept secret in the Ruto entourage that Ruto and his supporters see the President as a man who is not in charge, and that they can do a better job than him. Ruto’s message via Sudi was that he was the one in charge of the country and he wanted Raila to work with him”.

The ODM statement added: “The history of Raila Odinga and William Ruto, since the Grand Coalition Government days, is well known and even if Ruto was the last human being left standing in this land, the Rt Hon Odinga would rather make a deal with the birds and trees, but not a character like William Ruto”.

Nonetheless, it is Ruto’s claims and the timing that has observers scratching their heads: Did he seize an opportunity in twin defeat of ODM candidates in Embakasi South and Ugenya to further humiliate Raila?

Granted, Ruto has been emboldened by the prevailing events, especially after appearing isolated within the Handshake infrastructure of Uhuru and Raila.

ODM’s withdrawal from the Wajir West by-election scheduled for April 25 may have also exposed Raila as a wounded man politically, offering Ruto political loophole to exploit. While the Orange party stated that it was doing so on reciprocity with Jubilee Party’s pull out from the Migori and last week’s Ugenya and Embakasi South mini-polls, Ruto claimed he orchestrated the defection.

But in a move that appeared to puncture “victory bubble” Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju was quick to dismiss Ruto, saying the deal for ODM not to field a candidate in Wajir was reached after high-level talks between Uhuru and Raila. In this case, Jubilee leadership abandoned Ruto and chose to stay on Raila’s side— perhaps, to ensure the Handshake remains unshaken.

Sidelined

Both Uhuru and Raila have admitted publicly that it was the former that reached out to the latter. At the burial of the late multiparty crusader Kenneth Matiba, the former Prime Minister narrated how he received a text message from Uhuru inviting him for dialogue at Harambee House.

“After what we have been through in this country, when my brother sent a message to me that we should talk, I told him that I am always ready to talk for Kenya,” he said.

ODM Director of Commination Philip Etale slammed the DP’s claims as fake news.

“Mr DP on Raila approaching you, you are lying. He has never had time for you. He will never have it either. Stop fake news sir,” he tweeted.

“The truth of the matter is, it is the President who looked for Raila for a meeting that culminated into the Handshake. Raila never ever sought to meet Ruto. He has never planned to do that and he will never do”.

Ruto had also claimed Raila contacted him soon after the President named new members of his Cabinet where the former premier reportedly told him he had been sidelined.

“I could hear the trend: ‘You know you can see the President has started appointing ministers…’ and I told him we’re a single party – no longer a coalition of parties – and the President as Party Leader doesn’t have to consult me on Cabinet appointments”.

Ruto cited Raila’s history of betrayal for his reservations about engaging him informed by the latter’s fallout with retired President Daniel Moi after the merger of Kanu and Liberal Democratic Party as well as with ex-Head of State Mwai Kibaki in Narc government.

The DP also denied claims he was kept in the dark about the Handshake, although Uhuru and Raila have stated no other political player was involved in brokering the deal.