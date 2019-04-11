Magistrate summons Tett over son’s trial.

A Nairobi court yesterday summoned former Nominated MP Betty Tett and her husband, William Tett, to explain the authenticity of a letter produced by their foster son who is serving a life sentence for robbery with violence.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi issued the summons after David Tett claimed signatures appearing in the Victim Impact Statement dated April 8, 2019 and written on April 4, 2019 are forgeries.

“On April 8, 2019 I was served with a suspicious document and I would like to cross examine the alleged author who is William Tett and another witness concerning the documents,” said David, who was representing himself.

The court summoned the two to confirm whether indeed they are the authors and whether the statements are from the victims.

A victim impact statement is a written or oral statement made as part of the judicial legal process, which allows crime victims the opportunity to speak during the sentencing of the convicted person or at subsequent parole hearings

David, who was on a wheel chair and escorted in court under tight security, said he disputes the statement claiming that the signatures in it does not belong to his father William Tett because he is familiar with his signatures.

According to one of the disputed victim impact statement dated April 4,2019 seen by the People daily which is written by William Mulready Tett, he says that he was a victim of the offense of robbery with violence for which David Tett was convicted and sentenced to death.

William says together with his wife( Betty Tett) they were the foster parents and provided for him since his childhood just as they would for their own children.

“We, could therefore not understand how David turned around and decided to commit such a heinous crime against us,” said William Tett in the victim impact statement.

William added in the document that David put the lives of his family and household in mortal danger and to date he fails to understand how he could hatch and oversee a scheme to violently rob them despite all they had done for him.

“It saddens me that the fact that we were his foster parents counted for nothing,” said William.

He added that he was blinded by his greed for material possessions which he sought to unlawfully and illegally obtain by committing this heinous crime, notwithstanding the risk that the crime posed to their lives as his foster parents and fellow human beings.

“We could very well have lost our lives during the commission of the crime by the applicant and his accomplices,” said William.

He wrote that to date it fills him with great emotional anguish whenever he recalls that David together with his accomplices, came to their home, indeed a place that he had called home, armed with guns and proceeded to commit the offense for which the court correctly convicted them for, and accordingly sentenced them to suffer death as per the law.

“While, the conviction and sentencing of David brought his family and him some measures of closure, and he is afraid that David may cause him or his family harm should he have an opportunity to do so,” said William.

William said that David ought to stay and remain behind bars for his crime against his family and more so his parents who had hitherto provided for him in all respects.

He said he shudder to imagine what he can do to other members of society if he is to to be let free before undergoing full rehabilitation.

“In my considered view the applicant should be kept away from the public for as long as and until such time as he may have reformed and stopped being a threat to the public, “said William.

David Tett had been been sentenced by the then Chief Magistrate Kiarie Waweru after he was found guilty of robbing his foster father at gunpoint in their Karen home.

The court found him guilty of being part of a gang that violently robbed William Mulready Tett, on September 6, 2011 in Karen, Nairobi county.

Waweru ruled that the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that David committed the crime.

The matter will be heard on May 22, 2019.