Church hands over houses to survivors

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

The Africa Inland Church has handed 20 houses to survivors of the Patel Dam disaster in Solai. With financial assistance from MPI Foundation and Centre for Development Services, the church undertook the programme aimed at restoring normalcy to the lives of hundreds.

The houses, which were put up in Nyakinyua, Energy and Nyandarua areas were constructed at a cost of Sh6 million.

Beneficiaries said the completion of the project was timely as the Easter season approaches. “This is a perfect Easter holiday gift. Even though I lost property, my life was saved and I now have a place to call home,” said 75-year-old Jeremiah Kaptumu.

MPI Foundation chairman Paul Mugo said although they faced some challenges, the project was completed as per schedule.

He added that they had also partnered with Children Hunger Relief Funds from the United States and Giving Hands Foundation from Germany to construct the houses.

Rev John Kirogo said it is a relief that the affected families have somewhere to call home and rebuild their lives.

On May 10, 2018, Patel dam in Solai burst its walls following a heavy downpour, leaving 48 people dead and more than 2,000 others homeless.